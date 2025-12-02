The Sports Gossip Show
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Chat
Impersonal Foul
The Wilder Things
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Lane Kiffin Is Bringing Chaos To LSU
Plus: Drake Maye’s wife is healing Patriots fans
14 hrs ago
•
The Sports Gossip Show
3
2
November 2025
A (Mostly) Practical Holiday Gift Guide
With things you'll actually use and love.
Nov 28
•
The Sports Gossip Show
,
Madeline Hill
, and
Charlotte Wilder
18
5
3
Let's Chat About Thursday Night Football
And Jordon Hudson's return to cheerleading.
Nov 21
•
The Sports Gossip Show
3
Jordon Hudson's Cheerleading Comeback
And Aaron Rodgers' mysterious wife.
Nov 20
•
The Sports Gossip Show
7
1
Our Monday Night Football Chat Is Live!
America's Team vs. Tom Brady's Team
Nov 18
•
Madeline Hill
3
Nico Harrison Finally Got Fired
Bad week for Company Men.
Nov 11
•
The Sports Gossip Show
10
1
Come Chat With Us
Mark your calendars.
Nov 6
•
The Sports Gossip Show
10
1
August 2025
Jordon Hudson called us
And it didn't end well
Aug 8
•
The Sports Gossip Show
24
6
6
May 2025
Our Miss Maine adventure and some sports questions about the new pope
Two brand new episodes for you all :)
May 14
•
The Sports Gossip Show
10
2
April 2025
March Madness and Yankee’s bats, more LeBron James media beef, the funniest current sports gossip, and best sports stories we’ve reported
An update plus a mailbag ep!
Apr 1
•
The Sports Gossip Show
6
1
March 2025
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson: A complete public timeline and analysis of their relationship
You asked for it, we delivered
Mar 19
•
The Sports Gossip Show
9
LeBron James' media beef, Timothée Chalamet’s Indian Wells date, an Olympian is on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, and…did Aaron Rodgers listen…
Plus: Some cute announcements!
Mar 12
•
The Sports Gossip Show
6
© 2025 The Sports Gossip Show
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts