The premise of The Sports Gossip Show is simple: If ESPN and Bravo had a baby, this would be the baby.

We’re a new weekly podcast that gives you a court-side seat to the latest drama and most interesting news about athletes, leagues, and teams.

Your hosts, Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder, strongly believe it’s much more fun to watch athletes on the field if you know they’re doing off of it.

This show is for everyone. Whether you’re a die-hard fan who has the standings of multiple leagues memorized, or someone who really does think that Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map (didn’t she, though?).

Madeline and Charlotte watch sports with one eye on the game and one eye on the personal life section of athletes’ Wikipedia pages. And, if we do say so ourselves, we’re perfectly suited to be your hosts.

Madeline is the founder of sports gossip newsletter Impersonal Foul, and has deep roots in the entertainment business.

Charlotte has been reporting on, writing about, and opining on sports for over a decade, currently for Meadowlark Media and her newsletter, The Wilder Things.

Every week, we’ll provide context and make sure you’re never missing the juiciest developments in the very messy, very silly world of sports.

If it’s off the court, it’s on The Sports Gossip Show!

To contact SGS with a hot tip or to inquire about partnership opportunities, click here.

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get The Sports Gossip Show’s weekly free episode sent right to your inbox.

Paying subscribers receive access to live chats, mailbag episodes, and other yet-to-be-announced fun stuff we’ve got up our sleeves for $8/month $80/year.

We are a self-funded show handling all of the production, creative, and business initiatives ourselves. Your support allows us to keep growing and bringing you the sports gossip you crave, and we’re so grateful!

For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.