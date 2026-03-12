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Hello, Shareholders!

We’re back with more sports gossip (duh).

In today’s episode, we get into some sad relationship news: Luka Dončić is in a custody dispute with the mother of his children, Anamaria Goltes, and hasn’t seen his family since December, according to his team.

Oh, and speaking of sad relationship news, Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos called off their wedding — and it’s maybe due to suspicions of cheating?

Ooof.



We also get into the WNBA and WNBPA holding CBA negotiations that went all through and the two sides are closer to a deal than they were before, but it’s still not done.

BTW did you see Bam Adebayo score 83 points in a basketball game on Tuesday night?

Well, we think he should be the recipient of the Bam Adebayo Supportive Partner Award due to his relationship with A’ja Wilson.

In other basketball news, Jaylen Brown was ejected from the Celtics’ game against the Spurs (uh oh), and Jayson Tatum is back (yay)!



We also dive into F1 regulations and do our best to explain why drivers are mad and why Aston Martin is having trouble with Honda.

And, finally, there is drama with a trade between the Raiders and Ravens involving Maxx Crosby that did not happen.

So! Much! Mess!

XOXO,

Sports Gossip Gals

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