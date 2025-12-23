The Sports Gossip Show

The Sports Gossip Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel King's avatar
Rachel King
8h

Please put “Gossip is the infrastructure of our lives” on merch!!! That was amazing!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aspen Williams's avatar
Aspen Williams
9h

Congrats on an incredible year of sports gossip coverage & here's to more brand trips & fun guests in the future!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Sports Gossip Show · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture