Drum roll, please….we are thrilled to announce the first-ever Sports Gossip Show Awards!

This was such a fun way for us to end the year and look back at some of the messiest and most dramatic storylines of the past 12 months in sports.

We handed out some pretty fun awards, including:

The Most Puzzling Instagram Story By Tom Brady Award

Most Compressed Floral Wedding Award

The President of Our Universe Award

The Best Hard Launch Award

…and so many more!

It’s a walk down memory lane through 2025 with some Sports Gossip Show main characters like Jordon Hudson, Aaron Rodgers, Paige Bueckers, A’ja Wilson, Bill Belichick, Lane Kiffin, Luka Doncic, Nico Harrison, and Cathy Englebert, to name a few.

Happy holidays and a happy New Year to all of the Shareholders out there.

SGS would be nothing without you!

XOXO,

Sports Gossip Gals

