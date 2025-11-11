The Sports Gossip Show

The Sports Gossip Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Woelkers Jr.'s avatar
David Woelkers Jr.
Nov 11

“Do whales have skeletons?” Pod quote of the year candidate

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Sports Gossip Show
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture