Welp!

It finally happened: Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison was fired after trading their star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

No one is shocked (including us). Fans have been chanting “Fire Nico” since he traded away the team’s star Luka Doncic last year, and ownership finally listened.

What *is* shocking is how many other Company Men in sports were also fired in the past few weeks, which we get into on today’s episode…

In a wild turn of events, LSU is claiming they didn’t fire former head coach Brian Kelly, even though there’s a lot of evidence to suggest they did (because they did).

The second guy who got fired this week is Brian Daboll, head coach of the Giants. This discussion also involves a debate about nepo babies and a story about Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, and a corgi.

You’ll have to listen to or watch the episode to figure out how these things are connected...

In NFL firing news, Commanders coach Dan Quinn sort of (but not really) fired his defensive coordinator Joe Whitt.

In other non-NFL firing news (but feels like he’ll get fired soon) Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel drove by a Bills bar called Elbo Room in Ft. Lauderdale after the Dolphins beat the Bills even though the Dolphins are still bad.

We also have a new segment called “It Goes All The Way To The Top,” in which Scarlet Johansson is doing NBC promo for the winter Olympics.

And, of course, we give an update on this week’s NFL vibes-based picks because they did very well—although the Sunday and Monday night football games were very boring.

At least there were some electric NBA games!

