This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for access to weekly game chats and more.

Hey there, Shareholders!

We’re back with another episode after a wild weekend of sports gossip.

PSA: We wanted to remind everyone that our 2025 holiday gift guide is live if you’re in a shopping mood.

2025 Holiday Gift Guide

And if you haven’t already, please drop us a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. It makes a huge difference!

Now onto the nonsense…

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael Maye, is making a baking advent calendar on TikTok. The comments from men suggest that perhaps Patriots fans are becoming less toxic.

@drake.maye Drake Maye on Instagram: "What a night! Cheers to forever🥂I lo…

Then it’s time for the big story of the week: coach Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss to become the next LSU head coach.

@lsufootball LSU Football on Instagram: "Our Head Coach. The Lane Kiffin era…

His departure was messy, his introductory press conference was wild, and the chaos has only begun.

We also dig into whether or not Jordon Hudson may have called the paparazzi on herself….twice.

Speaking of Hudson, her boyfriend, Bill Belichick, held his last press conference of the season—and it was a joke. It was four minutes and seventeen seconds. We’re not kidding.

In NBA news, we get into how NBA star Klay Thompson named his boat after his girlfriend, Meghan Thee Stallion.

@theestallion Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram: "I gotta teach klay how to do…

Shareholders: Is naming a boat after a significant other a bigger deal than moving in together? Sound off in the comments!

Sixers star Tyrese Maxey competed in the National Dog Show — well, his dog did.

In engagement news, we review Arsenal star Bukayo Saka’s engagement post on Instagram and there isn’t a compressed flower in sight! Thank god.

And, finally: Beyonce posted about F1 star Lewis Hamilton on Instagram, and a hot dog stand in Chicago gave the city free hot dogs because Bears head coach Ben Johnson took his shirt off.

We hope you enjoy!

XOXO,

Sports Gossip Gals

P.S. If you have a hot tip or want to get in touch about partnership opportunities, contact us here.

Follow The Sports Gossip Show on Instagram and TikTok. You can watch new episodes on YouTube or listen to them on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.