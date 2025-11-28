Well, dearest Shareholders, it’s that time of year: Gift Guide Season.

Last year, we recorded an episode where we talked about some of our favorite products, and we still get notes about stuff we recommended.

So, this year, we’ve tried to set you up for success with a list and links. And don’t worry, we’ve only included things we actually use, love, and think you might, too.

Whether you’re buying a gift for yourself or someone you love (or even someone you don’t love but are obliged to shop for), hopefully this guide can help.

Happy shopping!

Skincare

SOFIE PAVITT FACE Omega Rich Moisturizer (20% off): I swear this moisturizer is the only thing that saves my dry skin in the winter. I have (and I’m not exaggerating) gone through like 7 of them. - Madeline

Marin Moisturizer: This stuff is made in Maine from the glycoproteins, the stuff that helps lobsters regenerate their limbs. I absolutely love it for dry skin, love that it’s made in Maine, and love that it reuses parts of lobsters that would otherwise go to waste. Don’t worry, it doesn’t smell funny. — Charlotte

SOFIE PAVITT The System Bundle (30% off): As someone who has dealt with acne for years, Sofie is the GOAT (and so is her Mandelic Acid serum). I love this bundle because you can try all of my faves! Not spon, I just love Sofie so much! - Madeline

LaRoche Pose Hyaluronic Acid Serum: I put this on before I put on anything else. Simple, effective, feels nice. — Charlotte

VANICREAM Daily Facial Moisturizer (30% off): If your skin isn’t as dry, this Vanicream moisturizer is amazing—and always on sale! - Madeline

Beauty of Joseon Day Dew Sunscreen: I use this every day because Madeline told me to. I don’t think she uses this one anymore, but for my skin (sometimes dryish) it works very well! — Charlotte

innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen (10% off): Because if you aren’t wearing sunscreen daily WHAT ARE YOU DOING. - Madeline

Aesop Parsley Seed Eye Cream: This cream feels like a blanket for your eyes. Can’t explain it and won’t try to any further. — Charlotte

Biologique Recherche Masque Vivant: The only face mask that actually works. — Madeline

Aquaphor (30% off): I can’t go to sleep without putting Aquaphor on my lips and eyelids. I don’t know if you’re supposed to do that or not, but I do. — Charlotte

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser (25% off): Tried and true. – Charlotte

Makeup

Jones Road Miracle Balm (10% off): I put this on my cheekbones and somehow it makes me look more alive. Even if I don’t do much else to my face, this stuff just gives a nice glow. — Charlotte

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer: Because if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I’ve used this for years and every time I stray from it, I regret it. - Madeline

MAKEUP BY MARIO Setting Spray: Fun fact: This is what I used before we record and it doesn’t budge! - Madeline

Jones Road Lip & Cheek Stick (15% off): This also makes me look a little more awake/alive than I feel. - Charlotte

ILIA The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette: I am bad at doing my makeup and even I can figure out this beginner-friendly palette. - Madeline

Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel: I have thick eyebrows, and combing them into place makes me look that much more put together. — Charlotte

PATRICK TA Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo: I am very pale and this is my absolute favorite contour + bronzer palette. It gives you that glow like you’ve been on vacation in the best way. - Madeline

Chanel Natural Finish Loose Powder: This powder makes me less shiny and feels velvety on my skin. Most importantly, it makes me feel fancy to pull it out of my makeup bag. – Charlotte

Dagne Dover Toiletries Bag (30% off): I have had two of these for years, one for toiletries and one for makeup. The bag stretches to fit your stuff and I like how the neoprene looks. — Charlotte

Haircare

EVO Whip It Good Styling Mousse (20% off): This is the only product I’ve been using with The Bob and it makes my bob BOB. - Madeline

Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo and Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner: My hair gets very dry in the winter. When I wash it with this stuff every other day, or every three days, it makes a huge difference! — Charlotte

Ouai Leave-In Conditioner: This spray also acts as a heat treatment, so it makes my hair less tangly and protects it while I blow it dry. — Charlotte

Davines Anti-Frizz Set: I’ve used these Davines products for years and they never fail me. - Madeline

Aesop Shine Hair & Beard Treatment: I put this on the ends of my hair when it’s starting to get straw-like. Which is also usually a sign I need to get a haircut — if you’re in NYC, there’s no one better than Walton Nuñez at Ollin Salon. - Charlotte

Mason Pearson Hairbrush: I’ve really been on a hairbrush journey and there’s a reason everyone recommends this brush. - Madeline

Shark Beauty 4-In-1 Air Styler And Hair Dryer: Obsessed with this thing. It’s cheaper than a Dyson and — sorry if this is sacrilegious — works better, helping me get more volume and sleeker styles. Don’t I sound like a hair ad? Shark Beauty, sponsor the pod! - Charlotte

Ceremonia Scalp Power-Duo (10% off): I’ve noticed a huge difference when I use this oil and massage it into my scalp with their scalp massager. It really is a 10/10. - Madeline

Clothes & Accessories

Patagonia Baggies: I literally live in these in the summer (and got Madeline to as well!). They are my uniform when it’s warm out. I don’t like the way a lot of shorts fit, but these are flattering, comfortable, and beyond practical. I have five pairs and rotate through them from May to October. - Charlotte

GAP Seamless Racerback Bralette (50% off): I can’t not include this. It’s just the best and I’ll never shut up about it. - Madeline

B SIDES Jeans: Obsessed with B-Sides. They’re pricey but extremely well-made; I’ve had mine for…six years? I love pieces that might cost a little more but that can last literally my whole life. - Charlotte

Warby Parker Sunglasses: These are so cool they’re literally in my profile picture on Instagram. — Charlotte

Comrad Compression Socks (30% off): Compression socks walked, so compressed flowers could run. These are the only compression socks you ever need to own in your life. Trust me. - Madeline

Frank & Eileen Button-Up Shirt: I’ve had my Frank & Eileen shirts for almost ten years now. My dream as a kid was to dress like Diane Keaton in “Something’s Gotta Give,” and Frank & Eileen shirts help me achieve it. — Charlotte

Salomon XT-6 Sneakers: They’re the coolest sneakers you will ever own and so comfortable. - Madeline

New Balance 990 V6 Sneakers: I wear these every day of my life. New Balance, if you’re listening…sponsor the pod! - Charlotte

Buck Mason Pima Boxy Crew: My absolute favorite t-shirt for everyday wear! - Madeline

Warby Parker Glasses: These are *THE* recording glasses. IYKYK. - Madeline

Home & Lifestyle

P.F. Candle Co Reed Diffuser (20% off): It. Smells. So. Dang. Good. - Madeline

All-Clad Stainless Steel Frying Pan: This has changed the way my husband and I cook. Use it for Melissa Clark’s Garlicky Chicken With Lemon-Anchovy Sauce. An NYT Cooking subscription would also be a great present! — Charlotte

Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket: I’m almost always under one of these while editing our social clips. - Madeline

A good book — I’m going to put together a list of books I loved most this year on my own Substack, but for now, get someone the last great novel you read! – Charlotte

Great Jones Dutchess (40% off): I own the green one and it takes so much restraint to not order it in every color. - Madeline

Kaep Candle Subscription: Getting a new candle in the mail every month feels like having 12 birthdays in one year. – Charlotte

Etsy Custom Shades (10% off): The ultimate gift is the gift of chic, customized shades. We have these in our apartment and they were so easy to work with and look so good IRL! - Madeline

Botanical Brothers Flower Subscription: These are only for folks in NYC, unfortunately, but I am obsessed with these flowers and will never shut up about them. — Charlotte

Splurges

Rachel Comey Pants: I have probably put Rachel Comey’s kids through college at this point with money I really don’t have. But her stuff fits great and looks timeless and classic while still being a little funky. Treat yourself or someone you love! - Charlotte

Omnilux LED Face Mask ($75 off): I look insane wearing it, but it has helped with my acne and redness in ways most tools never can. Worth it imo! - Madeline

Vitamix Blender: Nothing says “I love you” like buying someone a pricey blender so they can make smoothies and fancy soups. Speaking of Nancy Meyers movies.... – Charlotte

High Sport Pants: These are not cheap. Trust me, I get it. However, I wear these more than anything I own and get so many compliments on them. - Madeline

POLÈNE Purse: I use this bag more than any other I own. - Madeline

Rimowa Suitcase: This is very much not cheap. However, if you want to propose to someone, consider buying them this instead of a ring. It will carry all their clothes and your memories together through the years. Your loved one will also look so chic at the airport. What’s more romantic than that? – Charlotte

Babaa Sweater (20% off): I just love her so much. - Madeline